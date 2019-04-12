Zara's Festival Collection Has Everything You Need To Conquer Coachella In Style

Any loyal Coachella-goer knows that the festival has gone through some major changes over the last few years. I mean, does anyone actually go for the music anymore? Or for that matter, attend the festival at all? Since brands like Revolve and Levi's started throwing off-site soirees, attendees seem to have called it quits on the fairgrounds, opting instead for Instagram photo opps at trendy pink hotels. But if there's one thing that hasn't changed, it's the importance of what you wear.
Thankfully, Zara just released a festival edit that's chic no matter where you're at in the desert. Head-to-toe tie-dye? Monochrome denim sets? Neon, neon and more neon? Zara’s gone ahead and made preparing for Coachella a no brainer. So before we kick off the next two weekends of music, parties, and tons of street style, find your perfect Coachella look in Zara's festival collection ahead.
