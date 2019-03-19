Story from Fashion

4 Instagram-Approved Looks To Help You Master Neon This Spring

When it comes to controversial trends, neon's at the top of the list. But despite its infamous past, we've recently been seeing the reflective color scheme in a new, gentler light. Among other kitschy trends, from beaded bags to cowrie shell jewelry, neon has found a way to shed its tacky history and take on a more sophisticated approach (thanks for the kick in the butt, Kim). And since we now have the (slime) green light to tackle our spring wardrobes, we're keen to get this reinvented color-way off our warm-weather inspo boards and into our closets.
But one question still remains: how on earth do you style it? Sure, Instagram makes it look so easy, but when it comes to doing it IRL, mastering neon is hardly 1 + 2 = 3. So to help you tackle what's shaping up to be spring's biggest color trend, we went straight to the source: Instagram. Ahead, check out our favorite brighter-than-bright looks (and some shoppable options to match) that'll make figuring out just how to wear neon this spring and summer easier than ever before.
Suit Up
Fact: we're suckers for a two-piece set — especially if it comes in neon. Pair one with a white t-shirt for a laid-back look, or divide yours up by donning the pants and top separately.
Photo Courtesy of & Other Stories.
Shop This
& Other Stories
Oversized Linen Blend Blazer
$129.00
& Other Stories
Belted Cotton Linen Blend Trousers
$99.00
Photo Courtesy of Net-a-Porter.
Shop This
Les Heroines
The Gladys Double-breasted Linen-blend Can...
$625.00
Les Heroines
Bentley Cropped Grosgrain-trimmed Linen-bl...
$360.00
Photo Courtesy of ASOS.
Shop This
ASOS DESIGN
Tailored Pop Blue Longline Double Breasted...
$87.00
ASOS DESIGN
Pop Blue Pants
$56.00$22.00
Not-Your-Average Neon Bikini
The beach is an easy locale to take risks. Skip your black bikini or white one-piece and opt instead for a neon suit paired with natural accessories. It'll ease you into neon dressing and look really great with a tan.
Photo Courtesy of Eloquii.
Shop This
Eloquii
Long-line Bikini Top
$49.95
Eloquii
High Waisted Bikini Bottom
$49.95
Photo Courtesy of Solid & Striped.
Shop This
Solid & Striped
The Elle Bikini
$148.00
Photo Courtesy of Topshop.
Shop This
Topshop
Tie Front Bikini Bandeau Top
$26.00
Topshop
Tie Side Bikini Bottoms
$20.00
Go Big Or Go Home
Sometimes when it comes to trying new trends, you've got to just go for it. Try a brightly-colored jumpsuit or a throw-on-and-go maxi dress in a reflective shade. In a neon-fueled fashion world, sometimes it's best to give it all you've got.
Photo Courtesy of 11 Honoré.
Shop This
Mara Hoffman
Plus-size Harlow Dress
$495.00
Photo Courtesy of Silk Laundry.
Shop This
Silk Laundry
90s Silk Slip Dress
$170.00
Photo Courtesy of Need Supply.
Shop This
Saks Potts
Poppy Celery Dress
$679.00
A Stomp Of Color
Neon dressing doesn't always need to be tricky. By throwing on a pair of brightly-colored sandals, you can take your favorite spring basics to electric new levels.
Photo Courtesy of Shopbop.
Shop This
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Olympia Wedges
$443.00
Photo Courtesy of Nordstrom.
Shop This
Schutz
Evenise Slide Sandal
$160.00
Photo Courtesy of Urban Outfitters.
Shop This
Urban Outfitters
Amanda Mule Sandal
$49.00
