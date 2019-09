4 Instagram-Approved Looks To Help You Master Neon This Spring

When it comes to controversial trends, neon 's at the top of the list. But despite its infamous past, we've recently been seeing the reflective color scheme in a new, gentler light. Among other kitschy trends, from beaded bags to cowrie shell jewelry , neon has found a way to shed its tacky history and take on a more sophisticated approach (thanks for the kick in the butt, Kim ). And since we now have the (slime) green light to tackle our spring wardrobes, we're keen to get this reinvented color-way off our warm-weather inspo boards and into our closets.