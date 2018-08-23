MSGM cleverly layered checked coats over peekaboo neon green turtlenecks, Miu Miu kept it to accessories with vivid tangerine socks paired with sober work trousers and stiletto heels, while Stella McCartney’s electric pink trousers were given a casual refresh with stone denim jackets. The trick here? Avoid head-to-toe looks and go for a shot of neon via accessories or jewellery to enliven your get-up. Attico founder Gilda Ambrosio nailed it at Men’s Fashion Week in Milan with an oversized clutch, while Tiffany Hsu brought out the neon check in Burberry’s trench coat with her neon sock boots. Zing!