How To Wear Neon To A Wedding, According To Kim Kardashian West

Lately, Kardashian has been trading out the earth tone-heavy colour scheme we’ve seen all over her Instagram and trying out every shade of neon. First, it was the blazing pink dress she wore to sister Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday bash in West Hollywood. Earlier this week, she sported a vintage bright yellow dress from the king of Miami himself, Versace. Just a couple days ago, Kardashian matched her hair to her lime Lamborghini, pairing the new hair with a black leather dress. Earlier on the same day as the wedding, she wore another neon green set with what looks to be the same heels she wore to the wedding.