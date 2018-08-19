How To Wear Neon To A Wedding, According To Kim Kardashian West

Neon is back! At least it is for Kim Kardashian West. While in Miami for the week, Kardashian let herself be inspired by her surroundings by brightening up her wardrobe. The reality star put together some bold looks culminating in perhaps the most Kardashian way to wear neon – a neon lime latex dress to celebrate the wedding of 2 Chainz and longtime girlfriend Kesha Ward.
Kardashian paired the dress with a strappy nude heel and futuristic sunglasses. She was joined by her husband Kanye West, who kept his look a bit more understated in a sage-tinted tan suit by Louis Vuitton. Neon is an attention-grabbing look. If one of you is going to wear it, the other is probably better off sticking to something more neutral to balance it out.
Lately, Kardashian has been trading out the earth tone-heavy color scheme we’ve seen all over her Instagram and trying out every shade of neon. First, it was the blazing pink dress she wore to sister Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday bash in West Hollywood. Earlier this week, she sported a vintage bright yellow dress from the king of Miami himself, Versace. Just a couple days ago, Kardashian matched her hair to her lime Lamborghini, pairing the new hair with a black leather dress. Earlier on the same day as the wedding, she wore another neon green set with what looks to be the same heels she wore to the wedding.
In each of these looks, she kept everything else simple. Her hair is either up in a high ponytail or down in a wet look or relaxed wave. Her makeup is classic Kim Kardashian with a focus on tan and nude tones. With the exception of the futuristic sunglasses at the wedding, Kardashian favored under-accessorizing each of these ensembles, which only serves to highlight the bright pieces more. Also, she never mixes neons. To avoid the ‘80s look of wearing a rainbow, pick just one color to be the focal point.
So, if you want to take some style cues from one of the queens of trendsetting, pare down the accessories, keep the makeup neutral, and let the neon do the talking.
