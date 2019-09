Fashion Nova Already Has All Of Kylie’s Birthday Outfits

A far more likely explanation than a crystal ball, Jenner probably gave Fashion Nova a sneak peek at what she and her sisters were planning to wear to her birthday bash . How else could they have gotten out the looks on the same day as her birthday? The newly 21-year-old has shown an affinity for the fast fashion brand in the past, promoting them on her Instagram on numerous occasions. Fashion Nova even has a Kylie section where fans and browsers alike can shop a dizzying 190 looks worn by the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family.