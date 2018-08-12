Fashion Nova Already Has All Of Kylie’s Birthday Outfits

Either Fashion Nova has a crystal ball or they have some of the fastest manufacturing teams on the planet. Before Kylie Jenner could even blow out the candles on her birthday cake, the Instagram-famous fast fashion brand was already teasing their Birthday Behavior collection inspired by the 21-year-old makeup mogul.
The collection is made up of three looks: the Birthday Bash Sequin Romper to match Jenner’s Swarovski-studded first look of the night, the Twenty Fun Satin Dress to match her second ensemble, and the Cut To The Chase Mini Dress which takes inspiration from Kim Kardashian’s birthday look. The items aren’t available yet, but they can be found in Fashion Nova’s coming soon section on their website. The collection ranges in price from $29.99 to $59.99, a far cry from Jenner’s custom LaBourjoisie jumpsuit which, according to Elle, would retail for about $8,000.
A far more likely explanation than a crystal ball, Jenner probably gave Fashion Nova a sneak peek at what she and her sisters were planning to wear to her birthday bash. How else could they have gotten out the looks on the same day as her birthday? The newly 21-year-old has shown an affinity for the fast fashion brand in the past, promoting them on her Instagram on numerous occasions. Fashion Nova even has a Kylie section where fans and browsers alike can shop a dizzying 190 looks worn by the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family.
Now, with a couple clicks and a credit card, you too can look like you’re walking into a trendy West Hollywood club for a birthday bash of your own. No doubt, you’ll see these looks pop up at least a few times on your Instagram feed over the coming weeks.
