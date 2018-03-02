Seashell necklaces, once a nostalgic '90s vacation souvenir, are now the must-have accessory for spring — and none other than Miuccia Prada is at the helm of the trend. Models walked down the fall '17 Prada runway adorned with oversized, mismatching shell necklaces and bangles in clashing colors and textures, paired with '70s corduroy and angora knitted skirt suits. Talk about a look we can get behind.
And its timing is perfect, considering we're mastering the art of multilayered jewelry (wearing two or three necklaces at a time), whether peeking through crisp white shirts or sitting atop dark knits. Keep your hair tied back to allow eye-catching clip-ons to stand out, and sleeves rolled up to show off embellished bracelets paired with dainty rings.
Seashells have graduated from reminding us of our summer romances to becoming the latest accessories addition for spring; Pandora Sykes and Leandra Medine have both championed the trend, sporting gold hoop earrings with decked-out shell chokers. Here's how you can get in on the look for yourself.