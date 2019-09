Seashell necklaces, once a nostalgic '90s vacation souvenir, are now the must-have accessory for spring — and none other than Miuccia Prada is at the helm of the trend. Models walked down the fall '17 Prada runway adorned with oversized, mismatching shell necklaces and bangles in clashing colors and textures, paired with '70s corduroy and angora knitted skirt suits. Talk about a look we can get behind.