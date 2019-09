Still Don't Get How To Layer Necklaces? Let's Discuss

Inspired by real-life layering professionals, from Leandra Medine to Gilda Ambrosio , we've put together a step-by-step guide to wearing multiple necklaces at once, ranked from elementary to professional. While we, for one, are sick of the less-is-more mentality when it comes to jewelry, we know minimalism is generally synonymous with playing it safe; if that's your m.o., allow the necklaces to be the focal point of your outfit by sticking with a more pared-down blouse. And if you're cool with wearing a whole lot of real-life KiraKira+ around your neck, that works too. Either way, now's the time to learn to pile it on with confidence.