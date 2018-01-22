Still Don't Get How To Layer Necklaces? Let's Discuss

There are some styling tips the fashion set just won't let go of, regardless of the trends and seasons that come to pass. They're the back-pocket tricks you consistently see on the runways, and even when they don't hit the mainstream, they're still vital to making any outfit look especially fashion-forward — think: socks with sandals, extra-oversized silhouettes, or, a personal favorite, layering necklaces. Like, really layering them.
It's the kind of concept you probably see everywhere, from the jewelry packs at Forever 21 to Jennifer Lawrence's Dior campaign, and still manage to avoid, whether you think you can't pull it off (wrong!) or just don't know where to begin. Because despite the fact that necklace-layering is far from a novel concept, there's always that fear of ending up with a twisted, mangled, and tangled disaster around your neck. But not anymore.
Inspired by real-life layering professionals, from Leandra Medine to Gilda Ambrosio, we've put together a step-by-step guide to wearing multiple necklaces at once, ranked from elementary to professional. While we, for one, are sick of the less-is-more mentality when it comes to jewelry, we know minimalism is generally synonymous with playing it safe; if that's your m.o., allow the necklaces to be the focal point of your outfit by sticking with a more pared-down blouse. And if you're cool with wearing a whole lot of real-life KiraKira+ around your neck, that works too. Either way, now's the time to learn to pile it on with confidence.
Elementary: Personal Jewelry Pile-On
The easiest place to start? With the jewelry you already have, even if it is on the more minimal side. If you're not really mixing weights or textures, an easy trick here is to layer by length, starting with your shortest chain and working up to longest. And don't shy away from lariats or charms. They're your friends!
Faris Luro Necklace, $135, available at Faris; Knobbly Studio Deconstructed Nude Necklace, $185, available at Knobbly Studio; Reliquia Star Sign Necklace, $149, available at Reliquia; model's own star chain.
When staggering by length, every pieces ends up laying neatly. That way, you can see each detail, rather than ending up with a jumble of charms competing for the spotlight.
Intermediate: Mix It Up
Once you're feeling a little more comfortable with the concept, take things to the next level by mixing and matching aesthetics instead of sticking with one uniform chain style. Just like in home decor, it's a solid bet to stick with odd numbers: try piling three unexpected necklaces together for one ultimate look.
M-16 Baby Viri Choker, $65, available at M-16; model's own letter necklace; Mounser Pagoda Fruit Necklace, $425, available at Mounser.
Start with a teeny-tiny choker, throw in some cutesy beads, and polish things off with a longer chain of elegant freshwater pearls. See? Even the most random, unexpected bauble combinations can look put-together.
Advanced: Candy Crush
Chokers can be layered too, especially when they're variations of the same style. Stack one right on top of the other, then waterfall down with some more delicate charms to balance out the statement-makers up top.
Knobbly Studio Softshell Choker, $228, available at Knobbly Studio; Leigh Miller Lil' Lady Necklace, $350, available at Leigh Miller; Roxanne Assoulin Rainbrow Brite Choker, $120, available at Roxanne Assoulin.
If you love mixing different colors, shapes, and styles, this look is for you.
Pro: Time To Shine
You've got the basics down pat. Now it's time to mix metals, weights, and textures. Think you can't wear silver and gold together? Throw that mindset out the window. Here, I stuck with a general heavy hardware theme, but medallions, stones, chain links, and some sparkles were all fair game.
Becca Jewellery necklace; Faris Nica Necklace, $165, available at Faris; Justine Clenquet Kate Choker, $96.37, available at Justine Clenquet; Reliquia Chain Game Necklace, $159, available at Reliquia.
Pro tip: Mixing weights between thinner and thicker chains actually prevents tangling. Oh, and don't be afraid to complete this high-shine neck-party with some bold earrings that tie the entire look together.
