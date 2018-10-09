Let's just get one thing straight: There are some serious snow boots in our future, no matter how much we hate to admit it. But on other, less disastrous days of the transitional season, you can still get away with wearing your sandals and other sorta-open-footed, non-boot options until then. In fact, some silhouettes just beg for a sock; not only do they keep your toes toasty and protected against winter conditions, but they also add dimension to your look — and give your sandals a completely different feel from their summertime vibes.
We get that the fashion industry has been trying to push the whole shoe-sock styling trick since forever, but we also know there are still a few of you out there who have considered giving the look a try and just don't know how to go about it. It's time to finally master these winter shoe-sock pairings once and for all. If anything, this means your cold-weather shoe wardrobe is now twice as big — and what's not to like about that?