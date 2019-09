We get that the fashion industry has been trying to push the whole shoe-sock styling trick since forever, but we also know there are still a few of you out there who have considered giving the look a try and just don't know how to go about it. It's time to finally master these winter shoe-sock pairings once and for all. If anything, this means your cold-weather shoe wardrobe is now twice as big — and what's not to like about that?