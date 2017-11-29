Kirakira+ is as easy to use as apps come: You open it to the camera, similar to Snapchat, and can swipe from right to left to switch filters. There's a flash along the top of the screen, and a side toolbar that lets you adjust the intensity of the sparkle. You can only take videos — not still shots — which are immediately saved to your camera roll after you provide the app permission. From there, you can upload the videos to Instagram and Instagram Stories. This is the route many have taken during fashion week, using the app to add an extra glimmer to everything from rhinestone-covered manicures to glasses of champagne at after-parties.