Glitter Shoes Are All Over The Runways

Upon arriving at Coach's spring 2018 runway show, guests were greeted by silver glittery floors and a sparkling rendition of New York City — and, that was only a taste of what was to come. The looks, from bedazzled slip dresses and shifts to embellished denim jackets, were completed with equally-as-shimmery shoes — something we've come across multiple times this New York Fashion Week.
As it turns out, glittery footwear comes in many forms: On one end there's chunky boots, the perfect juxtaposition to the tough cargo pants, heavy outerwear (for spring, at least), and largely dystopian theme we've been seeing at places like Jeremy Scott and Coach. On the other, there's classic princess pumps, the finishing touch to the feminine, ultra-glam looks we've come to expect from designers like Victoria Beckham and Oscar de la Renta.
Whichever take on the sparkly shoe you prefer, we're already betting they're be everywhere come spring and summer. Ahead, feast your eyes on the glitziest shoes we've seen thus far.