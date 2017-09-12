Glitter Shoes Are All Over The Runways

As it turns out, glittery footwear comes in many forms: On one end there's chunky boots, the perfect juxtaposition to the tough cargo pants, heavy outerwear (for spring, at least), and largely dystopian theme we've been seeing at places like Jeremy Scott and Coach. On the other, there's classic princess pumps, the finishing touch to the feminine, ultra-glam looks we've come to expect from designers like Victoria Beckham and Oscar de la Renta.