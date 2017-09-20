While we've had to break up with a few of our favorite middle school trends — we're looking at you, goopy lip glosses — a glam, glittery eye certainly isn't one of them. After all, sparkly makeup shouldn't just be for eighth-grade dances. When done right, a little shimmer can add a romantic twist to any look — even for those of us well beyond the days of homeroom and recess. And since a true classic never dies, we put together the following six ways to boldly rock a little glitter like an adult. Just because you have to pay rent doesn't mean you don't still want to shine.
Use the following looks as an excuse to get extra glittery — whether you're doing the whole lid, just a swipe of liner, or accentuating your brows. Find out how to get your glow on, ahead.