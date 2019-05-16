Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
ca
Styling Tips
Shopping
The Right Way To Dress For Travel
by
Us
We help you look your best with these clever styling tips
More from Styling Tips
Fashion
How I Got Over My Fear Of Wearing Leggings As Pants
Jessica Andrews
May 16, 2019
Fashion
31 Outfits To Try This May
Michelle Li
May 1, 2019
Fashion
Hey Kanye West, What Are Those On Your Feet?
Channing Hargrove
Apr 30, 2019
Fashion
15 One Shoulder Tops That Are Sexy Without Trying Too Hard
First comes legs, then comes cleavage, then comes...shoulders? It may seem like a strange body part to consider sexy, but shoulders are the coolest and
by
Ray Lowe
Beauty
3 Hairstyle Trends That Will Save You From Haircut Regret This Su...
When the warm weather hits — and the fact that you're wearing a sundress and sandals proves it has — that's when the itch to chop all your hair off
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Track Pants & All The Sports I Didn't Play...
Track! Is! Back! And it's loud and crinkly. My middle school P.E. teacher, Ms. Hobbs, always sported a navy pair and you could hear her before you could
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
10 Outfits To Wear In 70 Degree Weather
There is no greater heartbreak than getting the chance to hang out outdoors in 70 degree weather — only to be improperly dressed. It’s a Goldilocks
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
Hailey Bieber Shares The One Essential She Always Has To Bring To...
Hailey Bieber joined thousands of revelers in the California desert for Weekend 1 of Coachella. Fresh off the launch of her 90s-inspired collaboration
by
Jessica Andrews
Fashion
The 17 Summer Fashion Trends Editors Are Wearing
I’m very easily influenced by my peers, they’re probably the #1 reason for my clothing purchases and new brand discoveries. Those wide leg jeans I
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
The Street Style Looks From Coachella That We Actually Want To Wear
Festival style is having a somewhat of a re-awakening. Of course, there will always be the tried and true denim cut-offs and crocheted dresses. But
by
Michelle Li
Beauty
16 Chic & Short Hairstyles To Inspire Your Springtime Chop
Think about the cool-girl short haircut you've always wanted. Maybe it's the polished jaw-length bob you've saved on Instagram, like, a hundred times, or
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
30 Outfits To Wear This April
Posting about spring outfits while the predicted weather is still in the thirties in New York City feels a little...off. And no, that's not an April
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
29 Big (Fashion) Ideas For 2019
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Save These 5 Outfits For A Rainy Day
Whether your Alexa predicted it or not, it’s raining. Which makes choosing what to wear in the morning even more difficult. All of the potential outfits
by
Michelle Li
Beauty
The Tiny Tweak You Should Make At Your Next Haircut
There's a certain je ne sais quoi signature that makes the style we think of as "French-girl hair" so aspirational: not just one hair length or texture,
by
Megan Decker
Shopping
The Best Shoes For Every Music Festival Scenario
It’s that time of year, friends — the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival is soon to descend on Indio, CA for a two-weekend-long orgy of music,
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
How To Wear Blazers Like Our Instagram Crush Nnenna Echem
You know them well: Those people whose Instagram feeds are on point, all the time. Their aesthetic is so cohesive that when you see their photos, you
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
Shop The Pattern That’s About To Be Everywhere This Spring
Check(s), please. It’s the print that carries a different meaning depending on the person. Spent your summers playing chess? Well, here’s your
by
Michelle Li
Beauty
Chanel Just Served Up The Dreamiest Half-Up Bridal Hair
When scrolling through bridal hair looks, it's easy to pin the top contenders into two camps — up or down — and then proceed to agonize over which
by
Erika Stalder
Fashion
The Street Style At Paris Fashion Week Is Making Us Rethink Our C...
In a surprising turn of events, Paris Fashion Week is unseasonably warm this season. It is (as you will see)
by
Michelle Li
Shoes
The Best Shoes Of Paris Street Style — & Where To Shop Them
Every six months, the streets of the world's fashion capitals overflow with style-inspiration riches. In New York, London, Milan, and Paris, the fashion
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
Here’s What Happened At The Celine Fall Winter 2019 Show In Paris
One triggering spring 2019 season later, Hedi Slimane's second go at Celine is here. We've read the think pieces, we've had the arguments, we've shed the
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
31 Looks We're Trying This March
Normally, we'd bet our favorite pair of mules that March weather will be all parts winter. But considering how absurdly warm (not that we're complaining)
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Hiking Boots For Non-Hiking Purposes
In elementary school, my best friend Sean had a uniform: those iguana tees that donated a portion of the proceeds to WWF, cargo shorts, and intense hiking
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
Milan Fashion Week Street Style Is A Breath Of Fresh Air
Yes, fashion month is still happening. The 27 day test of fashion endurance has made it’s way to Milan, Italy. While Milan boasts our favorite shows in
by
Michelle Li
Beauty
So, You Want To Try A Wig? Here Are 9 Options For Beginners
Neon-green waves, inches down to the floor, an Afro reaching toward the sky — that’s the magic of wigs. Snatched is a week-long celebration of wigs,
by
aimee simeon
Fashion
14 Alternative Tevas Sandals To Buy ASAP
Foot paddles, velcro sandies, cutout hiking boots. Whatever you may refer to them as, Teva's have become the ultimate archetype for comfortable sandals.
by
Michelle Li
Shopping
Urban Outfitters Is Kicking Off Spring With Shorts Styled By L.A....
Fans of Virginia Woolf and Edgar Allan Poe, beware: This is not your traditional short story. Forget fictional villains and murder mysteries — this is a
by
Amanda Randone
Fashion
A Comprehensive Guide To The Biggest Trends Of Fashion Week
There are trends during fashion week that are loud. They come down the runway, catch your attention, and every show thereafter features that trend. Other
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
The Most-Traffic Stopping NYFW Street Style For Winter 2019
Seen in the wild, a good, imaginative outfit has the power to stop you in your tracks. It has the potential not simply to inspire, but to flip any
by
Michelle Li
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted