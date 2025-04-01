ADVERTISEMENT
How To Style Bloomer Pants, 2025’s Most Surprisingly Wearable Trend

Esther Newman
Last Updated April 1, 2025, 11:01 AM
Photo: Courtesy of Esther Newman.
Rejoice, fashion history nerds and period drama lovers, we are officially in the age of the bloomer pant… Or at least, The Bloomer 2.0. Once an undergarment layer that was meant to be hidden away, these light and airy bottoms are finally taking center stage in mainstream fashion.
It’s hardly surprising. Ever since lockdown turned everything on its head and we started spending a lot of time at home, we’ve been raiding our lingerie drawers for fashion inspiration, and turning undergarments into outerwear (think slips as dresses, corsets as going-out tops, statement pajama sets as co-ords). Not to forget, our ravenous nostalgia for all things vintage and bloomers fitting nicely in a Venn diagram of recent aesthetic trends (cottagecore, ultra-feminine coquette, Victoriana-inspired light academia, etc.).
A few years ago, we saw the bloomer short make waves; sweet and short ruffled numbers that fit 2024’s micro length obsession. But this year, the trend is gaining legs — taking on a more historically accurate length, as seen on the Spring/Summer 2025 runways (Chloé and Alaia), and at the more recent Fall/Winter ‘25 Dior show.
Inspired by early-19th-century under-drawers, the style was later nicknamed “bloomers” as a result of its association with American suffragette Amelia Bloomer, who adopted the billowing trouser style as a symbol of female resistance. (In 1850, it was a political statement to show off bloomers under a dress or tunic rather than conceal.) Now you can find styles ranging from ruffled and lace-adorned to ones featuring delicate bow and ribbon adornments and sheer paneling.
Recently, I became the proud owner of my first pair of bloomer trousers: Free People’s Forever Young Pants. After discovering the style while they were sold out, I religiously checked the FP site every other day for two months before finally getting my hands on a pair. Now, these pants are one of my most worn items — and I don’t see that changing any time soon. They’re perfect for hot days, insanely comfy (I’ll opt for them over sweatpants any day), and easy to dress down or up depending on the styling. Plus, they add such fun and whimsy to my day; I feel like a kid playing dress-up again.
To prove just how versatile these pants are, I’ve styled them for everything from work to a music festival. Read on for my tips, as well as some other editor-approved bloomers you can shop now.
How To Style Bloomer Pants For A Music Festival

How To Style Bloomer Pants For A Casual Weekend

This is my go-to outfit for more casual, weekend affairs (in truth, it was one that I reached for in haste after I almost overslept a brunch date, but I ended up getting so many compliments that it has become a frequent look in my rotation). I like to treat these trousers like sweatpants because they’re just as comfortable but way more stylish; they elevate the otherwise simple combination of a graphic tee, cropped jacket, and ballet flats. I also like that, in pairing this retro-inspired velvet Rixo jacket with the pants, I’m nodding to the bloomers’ historic origins.
How To Style Bloomer Pants For Work

Despite what you might think, bloomer pants make for a great work outfit, especially for a business-casual dress code. Less is more here — pair them with classic items that already make up your workwear wardrobe. In my case, I decided to offset their feminine energy with boxy, menswear-inspired items like this Sezane trenchcoat and my beloved chunky Dr Marten shoes. A funky patterned top makes sure I’m keeping my personality in check and works for my creative workspace. If I were to dress these bloomers for a more corporate office, I would stick to a simple, structured blouse.
How To Style Bloomer Pants For A Night Out

The voluminous silhouette and lace detail give these pants a formal, dressed-up feel, so it’s not hard to style them for a night out or a party. To counter the romantic, vintage vibe, I paired them with sleek, minimalistic pieces like this slinky, asymmetrical top and chunky heels, modernizing the look with some pattern clashing between the polka dots and zebra print bag. I’ve found that opting for a cropped top helps balance out the flowy shape of the pants too, as does the off-the-shoulder cut and flash of skin.
How To Style Bloomer Pants For Vacation

ICYMI: The early 2000s dress-over-pants trend is back, and cooler than ever. After playing around with my wardrobe, I discovered that slim-fitting button-down dresses work best, balancing the flowy shape and silhouette of the pants and stopping me from looking overwhelmed with too much fabric (I’m 5'2"). The result has me feeling like I’m cosplaying a period drama character (Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette vibes) and making me want to frolic in a wildflower meadow. In reality, I’ll be packing it for an upcoming summer vacation to the south of France, complete with a raffia bag and delicate ballet flats (mine are both from the French brand Rouje, so very apt!). For now, though, I'll throw on a trusty cable knit cardie to keep warm during springtime.
