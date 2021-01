While nostalgia proves a powerful motivator, and lockdown boredom is sure to play a part, conversations with vintage creators and experts alike suggest a deeper emotional reasoning. "I would think it’s more a result of the desire to be free from the control lockdown is exerting over us," explains Professor Carolyn Mair PhD, behavioural psychologist, author of The Psychology of Fashion and founder of psychology.fashion . "In this sense it is an excuse to act in a way that might be different to the wearer’s usual behaviour or what’s typically acceptable in their world. Like any sort of 'dressing up' we take on the characteristics associated with that type of 'costume'." Just as we wear business suits to feel more professional, evoking the glamour of these periods can offer a powerful escape. It allows us to exercise control — over our appearances and self-expression — at a time when we feel very out of control in many other areas of life.