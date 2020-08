Scene Culture Is Back & Embracing A New Era Of Beauty On TikTok

Thanks to social media, the scene beauty aesthetic has taken strides towards diversity and inclusion. On TikTok, scene hair tutorials show a variety of hair types and textures , while the #altblackgirl hashtag has 19.8M views, with posters also tagging 'scene' and 'scene queen'. Haley concurs, "Ten years ago, scene had a certain look to it that I believe was unintentionally exclusionary. As someone with a larger body type I often felt that I couldn't 'be scene' to the fullest extent back in the day. You didn't see many different body types, hair types or people of colour among the 'famous' or 'ideal' scene personalities and examples." For Haley, Crystal and many other scene individuals using TikTok and Instagram to express themselves, this is a welcome change. "I see all sorts of people embracing scene culture now and being welcomed into the community. I think that's really great," says Haley. Crystal agrees, "Despite the divide, places like TikTok have created a space where we can all feel inclusive when it comes to the alternative scene."