Scene Culture Is Back & Embracing A New Era Of Beauty On TikTok

Ultimately, scene culture has evolved and thanks to trend-led apps like TikTok and Instagram in particular, it has taken on a newer, more positive meaning. "For me, and I think a lot of others, scene has become about embracing nostalgia and overcoming judgement," says Haley. "A lot of people, myself included, felt bullied out of our scene phases for a while because of cringe culture. Scene has become about owning your style and reclaiming your interests. It's become empowering." And nothing captures that power more than how we choose to navigate our own unique beauty rituals.