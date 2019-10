Welcome Back To The Black Parade: How ’00s Emo Has Invaded Beauty

Despite the coffin lid being firmly nailed down, emo has slowly but surely clawed its way back to the surface in recent years. Weezer announced a headline tour; Kim Kardashian even started to rock a lip ring. And just like before, the latest genre of emo – modern emo – finds its new, true home in makeup. At London Fashion Week SS20, Marques’Almeida sent black velvet lips thundering along the catwalk, and all-encompassing winged liner ruled at Halpern . Charcoal-scribbled lids took over at Ashish and multicoloured tears were painted underneath eyes at DB Berdan . Suddenly, emo was back from the grave – and we weren't at all mad about it.