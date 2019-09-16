In past years, the hair and makeup at London Fashion Week has been pretty predictable. Somewhere along the line, out-there aesthetics made way for natural beauty which saw understated eye makeup, dewy skin and neutral colour palettes rule the catwalk.
This year, however, it seems London is back in the running for the boldest backstage beauty looks of Fashion Week, even pipping New York and its Euphoria-inspired eye makeup to the post.
Makeup legends such as Terry Barber, Miranda Joyce and Pablo Rodriguez are joining forces with hairstyling extraordinaires like Tina Outen, Luke Hersheson and Adam Reed to dream up some of the most striking, Instagrammable trends for spring 2020. We're talking all-encompassing neon eyes, lashings of glitter, waist-skimming plaits and "rave waves" (all will become clear).
Click through to find the best beauty looks from London Fashion Week SS20 so far.