For 21-year-old journalist and TikToker Yasmine Summan , being alone is most definitely a factor in elevating their alternative identity. "I've always been a raging emo but I haven't really had the time to sit down and reflect on the past 10 years of emo culture, music and so on," they say. "Being alone has only amplified the burning desire to wear black clothing and listen to Pierce The Veil to be totally honest." Like Gina, Yasmine has found comfort in their emo-ness. "I want to dive headfirst into that," they say. "Without the distractions of life and work, we've had time to reflect on ourselves and pursue our hobbies." While the aesthetic is a key part of alternative culture, there's a lot more to it. "Emo music has been around since the '80s and is what started the genre," says Yasmine. "The actual style trickled in around the '00s. That being said, I have a massive love for the aesthetic; it's indescribable. It's so big, bright and beautiful but so dark and depressing at the same time." And it's fair to say we're living through some pretty dark and depressing times right now.