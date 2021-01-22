Alternative subcultures have also become something of a virtual support bubble thanks to TikTok, where a sense of community and acceptance is fostered through video. Both Gina and Yasmine hit home the importance of subcultural identity at a time when we're physically separated from one another. "People need something to relate to and feel included in," says Yasmine. "These times are so lonely, a subculture offers a second home to people." Kit agrees: "I grew up outside a small town and knew very few alternative folx, but after starting to post on TikTok, I've formed many online friendships," she says. "TikTok has connected people from all over the world based on personal and niche interests," she adds. "I suppose, in a way, the people you come across on the 'For You' page when you are a part of 'alt TikTok' are very similar to those you might pass by or interact with at a festival like Download or Slam Dunk, just in an online environment." Kit continues: "Alternative makeup and hairstyles are so iconic and quite literally a work of art. They kind of act as a visual code for the type of person you are and the subculture you associate with."