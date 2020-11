Why Is The Latest Gen Z Makeup Trend To Look Tired All The Time?

In the wake of #MeToo, young women might be leaning away from the highly sexualised porn culture of the '00s and 2010s. From music videos like Britney’s "Baby One More Time" to glamour models Katie Price and Jodie Marsh splashed across the front pages of newspapers, the message was loud and clear: to be seen, women had to be sexy. Meanwhile 2019 saw Billie Eilish , a singer who wears baggy clothes in a bid to avoid being sexualised, top the album charts. The decision not to be sexualised is becoming popular in makeup, too. Dominic says: "Makeup is a snapshot of what is happening at the moment, and now, women are finally taking a stance against male oppression. These new looks say, 'I'm going to strip away any sense of attractiveness so that you just see me as a non-sexual person as opposed to an object to be desired.'"