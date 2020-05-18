Rapper Saweetie Talks Spots, Lockdown Skincare & The Power Of Makeup

Saweetie wears a number of incredibly stylish hats. At just 26 years old, her CV boasts songwriter, rapper, actress and designer – and this month, she added a major beauty collaboration with Morphe to the ever-growing list.
Taking a cue from makeup gurus such as James Charles and Jaclyn Hill, her already very popular collection shines a light on unapologetically bold, Instagram-worthy makeup.
Ahead, we sat down with Saweetie to talk all things beauty, including breakouts, the ultimate skincare routine and the makeup products she can't live without in quarantine.
How important has makeup been to you during quarantine and which products are you obsessed with right now?
I’m definitely still wearing makeup right now. I live for a good quarantine beat, especially when I’m working at home because it makes me feel good, want to be active, and makes me feel like I’m getting ready for a normal day.
My makeup routine consists of washing my face (you want to put makeup on a cute, clean face), then moisturiser and primer. I start with my eyebrows first so they are more crisp, then I come back when my makeup is done to touch them up. I follow with a little foundation and concealer – you know, the regular beat basics!
But one thing I absolutely cannot live without and won't give up is my NARS Blush in Taj Mahal, £25. I love me a good blush moment and this makes me look like a doll. I finish off my look with the Icy Lips Trio, £20, from my Backstage with Saweetie collection with Morphe. They are so glossy and easy to wear every day. I choose the one that matches my mood.
I also like Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, £32. I need to powder my T-zone at least 5-7 times a day, because your girl gets so oily. Brushes are always key, too. The brushes in the VIP Sweep Brush Set, £15, give you such flawless application for eyes and face and I feel stage-ready – even though I’m at home!
Your makeup style is bold and experimental. What are your top tips for breaking out of a beauty rut?
One top tip I have for experimenting with makeup is those filtered-style makeup looks. I actually tried some clouds on my face and everyone thought it was a new Snapchat or Instagram filter but it was actually my makeup. It was cool, it was fun and it was a challenge.
Lockdown breakouts are real; have you had any bad skin days over the past couple of months?
Oh my gosh, I actually have, especially around my time of the month. I get one or two nasty pimples that I absolutely have to get rid of because I can’t live with a pimple on my face if it's ready to pop. One product I really love when I'm having a bad skin day is Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil, £68.
Which skincare products do you swear by for maintaining great skin?
Of course, you have to wash your face morning and night, but I also like lots of different lotions. In the morning I might use Ole Henriksen C-Rush Brightening Gel Crème, £36. It doesn't brighten your entire skin, just dark spots thanks to the vitamin C. And at night I might use the Ole Henriksen Goodnight Glow Retin-ALT Sleeping Creme, £46. If I want to switch it up I use the Tatcha Water Cream (available at Sephora) in the morning as it's light, and the Indigo Cream (also available at Sephora) at night as it's slightly heavier. Of course, you've got to use some eye cream. Again, Ole Henriksen and Tatcha are my go-to favourites and this routine works for my oily skin.
Self-care is especially important at the moment. Do you have any particular rituals or routines that are getting you through?
There's a lot on my plate right now, especially with my new project, Pretty Bitch Music. I’m constantly on phone calls, Zoom calls and having creative meetings with team members. Because I have full creative direction over this project, which I'm very excited about, I have lots of input. My schedule was so busy before, I wasn’t able to. Now that I’m in quarantine, I’ve had a lot of time to myself to really figure out what I want to deliver. I do get stressed out but something that I do as self-care and for my mental health is putting a timer on (for around 15 or 20 minutes) and I try not to think about absolutely anything. I’ll either put on some music or sit in silence, but I make sure I’m not touching my phone. I’m not thinking of anything that has to do with decision-making so as not to overwhelm myself.
You’re a trendsetter when it comes to nails, especially on Instagram. Which styles are you loving at the moment?
I’ve been going to my nail tech for the past two years. She’s been with me since I’ve been signed to Warner Bros. Honestly, I look on the 'gram and see what inspires me. I kinda take it and put my own twist on it. At first I was doing a lot of 3D – you know, the diamonds and crystals. But that would take forever so I went for press-on art, because I’m really into Sailor Moon. I would take my favourite cartoons and put them on my nails. Now that I’m working a lot, I don’t like to sit down and get my nails done for a long time. I like a simple polish based on how I feel. If I’m feeling clean and crisp, I’ll go for a nude. If I’m feeling funky, I’ll get a cute vibrant colour.
What's making lockdown life better for you?
Candy. I love it: Hi-Chews, Airheads, sour candy. I don’t think that’s a good thing, but yeah! And I love eating, especially seafood. It makes me so happy throughout the day. I really like audiobooks and watch lots of Netflix, too, and I recently binged Ozark. Then it's just FaceTime, connecting with my family members and talking to my auntie and grandma. Having that communication helps.
You’re already a big fashion icon. Which items of clothing are you most looking forward to wearing when quarantine is over?
My style is polarised and playing dress-up is what's getting me through! Depending on my mood, especially in quarantine, I like to feel like I’m going somewhere and that determines what I wear. If I want to go to the beach in my head, I’ll put on a sundress or a bikini and some jeans. Or if I’m just feeling a little chill, I might put on some biker shorts or a big T-shirt. If I'm feeling fashionable, I might put on a cute little dress.
When quarantine is over, I'm most looking forward to wearing my new Pretty Little Thing line, which is dropping soon. We've got some cute pieces, especially dresses. I hope that this line makes girls feel as good as I feel when I wear it, because I’m like, Damn I want to take a picture, I want to go out, I want to be seen. So hopefully when quarantine is over and coronavirus is tamed, we can go out confidently and continue to live safe and healthy lives.
