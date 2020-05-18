Rapper Saweetie Talks Spots, Lockdown Skincare & The Power Of Makeup

There's a lot on my plate right now, especially with my new project, Pretty Bitch Music. I’m constantly on phone calls, Zoom calls and having creative meetings with team members. Because I have full creative direction over this project, which I'm very excited about, I have lots of input. My schedule was so busy before, I wasn’t able to. Now that I’m in quarantine, I’ve had a lot of time to myself to really figure out what I want to deliver. I do get stressed out but something that I do as self-care and for my mental health is putting a timer on (for around 15 or 20 minutes) and I try not to think about absolutely anything. I’ll either put on some music or sit in silence, but I make sure I’m not touching my phone. I’m not thinking of anything that has to do with decision-making so as not to overwhelm myself.