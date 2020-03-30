Marty is at the “metal music playing very loud all day” portion of his capture, which has him flashing back to the final days of his dad. Navarro has gotten wind of the Panama account problem and Marty makes fixing it look easy. He may have shown his worth, but it seems Navarro would prefer to keep him close for the time being. Wendy is agonising over whether she should take Agent Miller’s help. It’s the first time in a while that we see Wendy lose her cool. But Marty might not need Maya’s help after telling Navarro he thinks they can turn her. It sounds far-fetched, but she’s already let it slip that she’s looking to start a savings account for her soon-to-be-born child. Is it a clue that she would be willing to switch sides at the right price? Marty didn’t get that thank you he was looking for from Navarro, but his latest big idea bought him back his life. That should be enough for now.