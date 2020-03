Wendy is all in, but Marty's not so sure. That's how Ozark season 2 ended . While the money laundering husband and wife, played by Laura Linney and Jason Bateman , were able to get the casino deal through, endearing them to the Navarro cartel for the moment, it might have come at the cost of their family. Marty wanted to run away and leave it all behind, but Wendy seems to have let all this power go to her head. "This is who I am and who I wanna be," she very sincerely tells her kids in the closing moments of the finale. Wendy might have straight up snapped.