Oh My Ozark: The Season 3 Trailer Will Suck You Right Back In

Ozark fans, you can stop obsessively rewatching the first and second seasons now. The third installment of the Netflix original series is officially upon us, and it looks like this next chapter in the crime thriller's plot will be a maze of secrets, lies, and blood.
The first look at the third season re-introduces us to the Byrdes six months after the opening of the casino, except their usual family dynamic is quite different than we once remembered. Wendy (Laura Linney) is driving this car, taking over from Marty (Jason Bateman) as the mastermind behind their corporation of illegal activities, and the switch-up has driven the wedge in their relationship even deeper. Marty wants to stay low-key and move in silence, but Wendy's big dreams for their casino involve much bolder moves that make her husband uncomfortable.
"We moved here to start over, and it's been hard," Wendy narrates, the scene cutting to her pointing a gun at her husband. "Sometimes, if you don't move forward, you die."
As the spouses try to navigate their differing perspectives (they are even giving couples therapy a try), outside influences are also looking into the casino. Wendy's alliance with the Navarro drug cartel and their representative (Janet McTeer) is adding more pressure on the family's stability, as is the sudden reappearance of her wildcard brother Ben (Tom Pelphrey). And as usual, Marty is keeping secrets that could bring their entire operation to a halt.
"You lie to your wife. You lie to me. You lie to yourself," says the Navarro's head honcho (Felix Solis) while torturing Marty. "What do you want?"
Solis is one of the new faces joining Ozark's ensemble cast in the show's third season, and he is joined by fellow newcomers Joseph Sikora (Power) and Madison Thompson (Kevin [Probably] Saves the World). Their characters will play key roles in the dark storyline, further complicating the Byrde's shaky struggle to become power players in the Ozarks.
Season three of Ozark will premiere on Netflix on March 27. Check out its twisty trailer below.
