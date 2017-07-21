Marty’s decision to break bad is pragmatic. Walter’s descent into the criminal underworld is gleeful because he wants to be “the danger.” While Walter revels in his status as alter-ego Heisenberg, Marty is literally just trying to say alive and keep his family safe. He moves to the Ozarks in an attempt to pull off the scheme he sold to Del. In a stroke of master manipulation, he gets a man to punch him in the face. By accepting the moment of pain, a lodge owner is tricked into trusting Marty, and she lets him “invest” in her business. Of course, the “investment” is actually an elaborate way of laundering the cartel’s cash. Marty didn’t set off this chain of events to fuel his need for power. He did it because he needs to start laundering a small fortune quickly, and every other business in town has turned him down. Even when a huge chunk of Marty’s drug fortune is stolen, he doesn’t react in classic Walter White fashion, which would probably include an explosion or a loaded gun. No, he talks the thieves — the Langmores, a poor local criminal family — into giving him most of the cash back because, again, he’s acting from a simple place of terrified rage.