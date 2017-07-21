We have some hella good news, friends: Insecure season 2 premieres in a matter of days on July 23. When we last saw Issa Dee (Issa Rae) & Co., the show's core couple had split apart over a cheating scandal. But, it wasn't Issa's boyfriend Lawrence (Jay Ellis) who was the unfaithful one. Nope, that person was Issa, who slept with her longtime crush and former hookup buddy, Daniel King (Y'lan Noel). The truth comes out by season 1 finale"Broken As Fuck," leaving Issa alone in her apartment with just Lawrence's terrible Best Buy shirt remaining.
When the season picks up, Issa will be on the hunt to get her man back, even though he's busy having sex with a bank teller named Tasha (Dominique Perry). Thankfully, television is filled with other unfaithful women who can give Issa some tips on how to weather this storm. Click through the gallery to find out what these ladies can teach Issa about saving her relationship. Yes, even Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) has a lesson to share.
