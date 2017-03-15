July 2016 on HBO was a relatively quiet time on the network, with the premiere of slow-burn miniseries The Night Of leading Sunday nights. July 2017 won’t be quite as sleepy, as it’ll feature the return of a little show called Game Of Thrones — maybe you’ve heard of it?
The upcoming season of the fantasy blockbuster promises to be a very stressful seven weeks, so we’re going to need a breather after watching a reanimated Jon Snow fight ice zombies. Insecure star Issa Rae came to already-anxious fans’ rescue by announcing the season 2 premiere date of her own summer HBO series.
The Insecure executive producer and star shared her big news in a Twitter video, confirming the comedy will return on Sunday, July 23, a week after Game Of Thrones season 7 brings dragons and sexposition back to television.
"It’s about to get hot this summer, hot," Issa promises of Insecure’s sophomore year. "Tell your friends. Tell your family. Tell your enemies to watch … We’re coming back happier, stronger, better, doper than ever."
Issa’s comments about our favorite characters’ futures are just as dope as her plans for season 2. "Is Issa still single? No comment," the actress says. "Is Molly still single? No comment. Is Lawrence still fine? Yeah. Duh. I’ll comment on that all day."
"When does season 2 of #InsecureHBO premiere," you ask? pic.twitter.com/PtyKm2QHNw— Issa Rae (@IssaRae) March 14, 2017
Issa and Molly’s relationship statuses may have been a huge part of Insecure season 1, but their storylines were never actually about needing a man around. Both women used their many ill-advised relationships to work through their own personal and internal issues.
Issa didn’t know what she wanted in her life — was it the safe choice of non-profit work or the hard path of rapping? — and used Lawrence (Jay Ellis) and Daniel (Y'lan Noel) to figure out the answer. She settled on choosing We Got You and Daniel, although only one of them embraced her in return.
Molly (Yvonne Orji) was insecure in herself and wanted a serious relationship for validation. Even the lawyer's on-again, off-again mess with Jared (Langston Kerman) was a way for Molly to explore her issues with Black male masculinity and the need for a perfect life.
Of course it doesn’t matter whether Issa and Molly are still single Insecure season 2, it’s never really been about that anyway. We are very happy to hear Lawrence is still fine, however.
