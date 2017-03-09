Game Of Thrones is coming and now we officially know when.
A day after releasing the first official season 7 poster, which teases lots of ice and a bit of fire, Game Of Thrones revealed the premiere date for the upcoming season. Mark your calendars because Game Of Thrones will be back on July 16.
Knowing that this would be a huge event for GOT fans, the show took to its official Facebook page to share the news of when the series would return. How did they do this, you ask? Live with a video of ice melting.
Advertisement
Of course, it was the most interesting video of a huge block of ice melting that you'll ever see since it included a flamethrower that was controlled by fans' "fire" comments. That is, until the live feed went dark and Game Of Thrones tweeted they'd be back, which they eventually were. Twice. This was all very on-brand, but also rather time-consuming and didn't make fans very happy.
One thing fans are happy to know now is that the wait it almost over for the new season. While GOT usually premieres in April or May, last year, showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss announced that the premiere would be delayed due to weather.
"We're starting a bit later because at the end of this season, 'Winter is here' — and that means that sunny weather doesn't really serve our purposes anymore," Weiss told the UFC Unfiltered podcast. "So we kind of pushed everything down the line, so we could get some grim grey weather even in the sunnier places that we shoot."
Of course, none of this will take away from the excitement surrounding the show's final stretch of 13 episodes, which will be split between two seasons. Season 7 will have seven episodes, while season 8 will have just six. That means there's a lot to get in and little time to do it.
Already photos from the new season have leaked, revealing some interesting connections between Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow, not to mention, possibly the entire season 7 plot, which, no spoilers here, sounds bonkers if true.
Advertisement
If you can't wait until July 16 for your GOT fix, check out the two recently revealed behind the scenes teasers, which leaked early. No surprise, they're as cryptic as ever but with shots of Brienne of Tarth's beloved sword, Oathkeeper and Lena Headey, aka Cersei, getting her makeup done, you'll have time to come up with your own theories about this upcoming season. Four months, to be exact.
Of course, this new teaser may also tide you over.
Advertisement