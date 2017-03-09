Game Of Thrones Just Got Its First Official Season Seven Poster

Winter is coming. Or leaving. Who knows. Climate change has made it just as likely that we'll get snow as we'll get t-shirt weather. That's fun, weather should be an unpredictable nightmare that occasionally wipes out cities, right? Well, that's what we're trying to tell ourselves.
What you see above is the first official poster for Game of Thrones' seventh season. You got some fire, you got some ice, and you got a whole lot of excitement out of us. So naturally, this also got our speculation machines revving almost as much as the teasers did just yesterday.
The teasers didn't tell us much. Jon Snow has a sword and Lena Headey has some makeup artists, no surprises there. But what can this image tell us?
Well, it's almost certainly time for fire (Daenerys) and ice (Jon Snow) to meet. We already know that they're related. And we also know that they're almost definitely going to meet on this season. So this image could be a metaphoric depiction of their meeting. It could also be a reference to the Targaryen blood flowing through Jon Snow's veins. Remember that he's the bastard son of Rhaegar and Lyanna Stark, which makes him Daenerys' cousin.
The poster also probably tells us that the Wall will be making its way down. The Wall, as you know, is the magical barrier between Westeros and the White Walkers' undead army. Not to mention the White Walkers themselves, but we'll save that. Should the Wall fall, which it might with some seriously technical magic, that would mean that the White Walkers will have free reign to invade Westeros. That would mean a gigantic bloodbath of historic proportions.
The only thing to stop that would be Daenerys and her dragons, perhaps ridden by cousin Jon.
