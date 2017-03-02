In practical terms, this isn't really anything we don't already know. The season was slated to be shorter from the start, which is probably a good thing. Even the best of GoT has suffered from narrative bloat as the series struggled to wrestle its challenging source material to the ground. Now we'll have (hopefully) less meandering around castles in two-person scenes that seem to only be killing time until next time Daenerys' dragons go HAM on Westeros. Unfortunately, that also means less time for Varys and Tyrion to banter and drink wine.