Spoilers ahead for season 7 of Game of Thrones: Your two favorite characters are meeting onscreen for the very first time.
With so many betrayals, resurrections, and parentage reveals on Game of Thrones, we almost forgot about the one thing we've wanted since the show's inception: for Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen to finally meet. So far, the closest Game of Thrones fans have gotten to seeing the King of the North alongside the Mother of Dragons was in Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke's 2013 Entertainment Weekly cover, but the pair looked so good standing side by side in the spread, who wouldn't want them to banish the Lannisters together? Season 7 might finally make it happen, if these social media clues are any indication.
Instagram photos and videos reveal Harington and Clarke in a scene together, and it's giving me serious hopes that these two will run things side by side on the HBO series. Both Snow and Dany are taking their power back: The Mother of Dragons is en route to Westeros, and Snow has offed the evil Ramsay Bolton. Taking the Iron Throne could be the next move for either of them, but these new images reveal that a potential alliance could be in the works.
With so many betrayals, resurrections, and parentage reveals on Game of Thrones, we almost forgot about the one thing we've wanted since the show's inception: for Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen to finally meet. So far, the closest Game of Thrones fans have gotten to seeing the King of the North alongside the Mother of Dragons was in Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke's 2013 Entertainment Weekly cover, but the pair looked so good standing side by side in the spread, who wouldn't want them to banish the Lannisters together? Season 7 might finally make it happen, if these social media clues are any indication.
Instagram photos and videos reveal Harington and Clarke in a scene together, and it's giving me serious hopes that these two will run things side by side on the HBO series. Both Snow and Dany are taking their power back: The Mother of Dragons is en route to Westeros, and Snow has offed the evil Ramsay Bolton. Taking the Iron Throne could be the next move for either of them, but these new images reveal that a potential alliance could be in the works.
Advertisement
Just in case you're unsure if that blurry figure is really Jon, here's a clearer image seemingly from the same scene:
Naturally, fans on Twitter are losing their minds over this development:
OHHH MY GOD IS IT REALLY TRUE W/ THAT GoT BTS PIC OF DANY AND JON SNOW LIKE ARE THEY FINALLY HAVING A SCENE TOGETHER— Brittany (@lizmcgillz) October 23, 2016
If your initial hope was to see a royal wedding between the Mother of Dragons and the infamous bastard, the whole "Jon being a secret Targaryen" thing (and Dany's nephew) might shut that down. Then again, this is Game of Thrones, and if there's one thing we know when predicting the future of this show, it's that we know nothing.
Advertisement