In the two-minute clip, Issa (Rae) is trying to throw herself back in the dating world while she patiently waits for Lawrence (Jay Ellis) to forgive her for cheating on him and betraying his trust. To do this, she asks for the help of her group of solid girlfriends, who praise her for being mature in the midst of a major breakup. But she gets the most advice from her bestie Molly (Yvonne Orji), who assists her in harnessing a more promiscuous lifestyle. Or in Issa's words: "I've always wanted to have a hoe phase — can you teach me how to hoe?" We get to see Issa go on a string of terrible dates ("So, where do you live?") while Lawrence questions everything about their entire relationship across town.