Stop what you're doing and plug your headphones into your laptop right this very moment, because the official trailer for the upcoming second season of Issa Rae's brilliantly awkward, and dangerously accurate, comedy series is here. Yes, in only a few short weeks, on July 23, we're getting the second installment of the series, starring and written by the hilarious and Golden Globe-nominated Rae.
Two weeks ago, we received our first glimpse at the sophomore season in a brief promo, which hinted that there was "hella" drama to be laughs and "hella" drama on the way. And the trailer delivers just that. (Plus, the "hella"s we saw floating around are indeed the titles of each episode, just as we predicted.)
Advertisement
In the two-minute clip, Issa (Rae) is trying to throw herself back in the dating world while she patiently waits for Lawrence (Jay Ellis) to forgive her for cheating on him and betraying his trust. To do this, she asks for the help of her group of solid girlfriends, who praise her for being mature in the midst of a major breakup. But she gets the most advice from her bestie Molly (Yvonne Orji), who assists her in harnessing a more promiscuous lifestyle. Or in Issa's words: "I've always wanted to have a hoe phase — can you teach me how to hoe?" We get to see Issa go on a string of terrible dates ("So, where do you live?") while Lawrence questions everything about their entire relationship across town.
It's a full-on mess. But that's why we love it.
Check out the full trailer below, and start practicing your fantasy rap monologues.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement