Roll down your windows, crank up the Calvin Harris (lol, yes really) and soak up the summer sun. We're back on Queen Street for season 2 of Insecure, guys, and Issa Rae is ready to bring the good drama, the good music, and the good laughs.
The actress and comedian (and overall #queen) just shared the first look at the second season of her critically acclaimed HBO series, which premieres later this summer on July 23. The trailer shows Issa Dee (Rae) in her car jamming out to "Slide" by Calvin Harris (featuring Frank Ocean and Migos), her sitting awkwardly on a couch with Lawrence (Jay Ellis), her looking tempted by Daniel (Y'lan Noel), and her mingling with her girls at a party.
Advertisement
Rae also gives hints to the potential titles and themes of each episode in the upcoming season. On the couch with her is a pillow that reads "Hella confused"; a truck behind her and Daniel reads "Hella tempted"; and a banner behind her and her friends reads "Hella lit."
July 23rd is hella soon. #InsecureHBO returns for Season 2 on 7/23 at 10:30 on HBO. pic.twitter.com/kMgeEuKK8S— Issa Rae (@IssaRae) June 14, 2017
There's really no dialogue in the trailer, so the rest of the details are under wraps. In March, Rae cryptically answered fan questions about the upcoming season. "Is Issa still single? No comment," the actress says in the video. "Is Molly still single? No comment. Is Lawrence still fine? Yeah. Duh. I’ll comment on that all day."
But as far as the season as a whole, it's gonna be dope. She promises. "It’s about to get hot this summer, hot," she says. "Tell your friends. Tell your family. Tell your enemies to watch … We’re coming back happier, stronger, better, doper than ever."
Advertisement