So getting back to Insecure: How did Solange become a musical consultant on the show, because I cannot think of anyone more perfect.

“So Melina Matsoukas is our director and [executive producer], who is amazing and has such a strong vision. And she just so happens to be best friends with Solange. So she was telling us that Solange is looking to get into music production, and if we didn't mind she wanted to ask if she's interested in Insecure. We were like ‘Girl, you better call Solange!’ And Solange took it really seriously."



Hollywood makes it seem like it's so hard to cast minorities, and yet your show is brimming with fresh brown faces. How did you go about casting?

“Lots and lots of auditions. I really wanted to make sure the characters were right and that they also felt real and that the chemistry was there and you believed it. There were a lot of like, super attractive guys that tried out and I was tempted to be like, ‘Well I mean, he could be my boyfriend,’ but it was really just about who brought the best performance at the end of the day. Jay was one of the first people we saw for Lawrence, but it always came back to him because he brought something special. We chose right.”



Hollywood, take note: There are Black actors out there! Speaking of diversity in Hollywood: Do you ever get tired of answering questions about it? Because constantly writing about it can make me feel kind of weary.

“All the time. It’s like, can we just be? Sometimes you just want to be like, ‘I’m just regular, and I want to just talk about dumb shit sometimes,’ or not have to address the fact that I’m Black all the time. It's like, I want to do it on my terms. I feel like I should be able to say, 'Now I feel like talking about being Black!' And then, 'Okay, now I don’t want to talk about being Black at all.' And that’s my right.”



So for someone who's debating whether or not to watch Insecure, why should they?

“Because it's relatable. It's you. All the elements we’ve had in the show are elements that anybody has gone through. Anyone can be like, ‘Oh my gosh, I know that person, I am that person, I want to be that person, or I don’t want to be that person.’ And yes, it's relatable in a way that we haven’t really gotten to see Black people be before. But at the end of the day? You should watch my show because it's funny!”