Dear Issa Rae,The season finale of your brainchild, Insecure , has me all kinds of messed up. (You can read the recap here .) It was the kind of television episode that hits you in the gut — and makes you a lifetime devotee to a series. And as much as I yelled and cried at the screen, it was exactly the kind of cliffhanger I needed for a show that I've come to love so much, I've already seen it all the way through twice (and am currently on my third go-round).As a fan of The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl , I expected the series to be cute. Most likely, really funny. And after the incessant media buzz the show got leading up to its premiere, I also figured it would probably push some boundaries and bust a few stereotypes.What I didn't expect was to feel grateful. Thankful that with every single scene, every single episode, I saw not just my life, but the lives of my friends — both men and women — projected on the small screen in a way that didn't involve fist fights or screaming matches over a man.Yes, I related because your main character, Issa, is a girl like me who wears scarves to bed, talks to herself in the bathroom, and is often awkward in social situations. But beyond my own self-indulgent reasons for loving Issa, I'm even more appreciative of the four narratives you tackled in this first season, the four elements of Black life that I hadn't seen portrayed this way on television since Girlfriends went off the air in 2008. (#RIP).