The second element many of us viewers were grateful for was the relationship between Molly and Issa. Again, since Girlfriends went off the air in 2008, I haven't seen a realistic Black friendship like this on TV. (Sorry not sorry that I keep referring to Girlfriends, because it just goes to show how few shows like this we've had over the years — and no, the frememies on Love and Hip Hop don't count). At one point during almost every episode, my best friend and I would text each other about how something Issa or Molly did reminded us of each other.



We even loved their arguments. In female relationships, especially, there can be unspoken hurt, resentment, jealousy, competitiveness, and disappointment, all feelings that are rarely explored on television. So watching as the showrunners peeled back the layers of Molly and Issa's friendship was often painful, but honest. And the fact that it was two Black women with the kind of unbreakable friendship that survives even the darkest, hardest moments — with a little help from wine and Flaming Hot Cheetos — was particularly meaningful.



