If you're raising your hand, then you are actually not that special (sorry). There are at least 100 million daily Snapchatters — and that number is growing. As of February 2015, more than 60% of 13-to-34-year-olds had the app downloaded on their phone, according to a U.S. Census study on Snapchat's site. Whoa.
It's quick to use and has fun filters. It is a lot more real than Instagram, a lot less argumentative than Twitter, and a lot more hip than Facebook. Now that Snapchat has even infiltrated the White House, it's safe to say the app is in it for the long haul.
In addition to the political powers in D.C., dozens of celebrities are jumping on the Snapchat bandwagon, eager to share glimpses of their behind-the-scenes life with their fans.
Everyone from models to actresses (to model/actresses, to model/DJs, you get the idea) are daily users (DJ Khaled and Kylie Jenner just might be addicted) and now, some are even using the platform to premiere and share original content.
So open up the app and start adding these celebs. They'll make it worth your while.