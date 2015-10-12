Snapchat's Discover section is getting a brand-new publisher in the mix — and it's the most exciting addition yet, if we do say so ourselves.
That's right: R29 is launching on Snapchat Discover, so you can get our content whenever and wherever, all in a mobile-friendly, highly digestible, insanely fun format.
Expect to see the same great fashion, beauty, fitness, and entertainment stories you see on our site, just edited and curated for you to read, share, and snap. Each issue will feature 14 pieces, ranging from split-second styling tips to surprising fun facts and easy hair styles that fit neatly into your life. And because it's us, you can rest assured that everything will look sumptuously gorgeous and feel wildly creative, too. It's all our best stuff, updated every day at 6 a.m. EDT.
How do you find it? Head on over to the "Stories" page of Snapchat and look for Refinery29. Tap our button and voilà — 14 solid, stunning stories for the smart, stylish reader. Swipe up to see full stories; swipe left to move on; tap and hold to share with your friends. Trust us, this is something you want to get in on.
Advertisement