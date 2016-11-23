Update: This post was originally published in 2015.
Love it or hate it, Snapchat isn't going anywhere any time soon. And whether you're a late adopter that just downloaded it or a veteran at sending unflattering selfies to your best friends, the key to making the app a super-fun and informative resource is simple: follow the right people.
Unsurprisingly, Snapchat stories have become an unconventional (and immediate) way to stay up-to-date on fashion trends, industry happenings, major events and launches, and more. (I mean, have you checked out our Snapchat Discover channel?). With one little swipe, you're immediately exposed to the front row at Fashion Week, the headquarters of your favorite brands, and the very enviable closets (and lives) of stylists, editors, models, and celebrities.
And yet, Snapchat's undeniably clunky user experience makes it difficult to find people to follow outside of who's already in your phone's contacts. Because of the weird, hard-to-figure-out interface, even your most fashion-obsessed, social media-savvy friends still might not who to follow or how to follow them.
With that in mind, we've rounded up 15 fashion people who are doing Snapchat right. Open up your app, hold your camera to the users' unique codes ahead, and click! — your friend list just got a lot more stylish. Click on, follow away, and who knows, the next great Snap-portunity might just be at your fingertips.
