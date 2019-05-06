Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Best Fashion Instagrams
Fashion
Meet The Designer Who Makes A Crystal Durag
by
Channing Hargrove
More from Best Fashion Instagrams
Fashion
How Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, And More Are Getting Ready For The Met Gala
Michelle Li
May 6, 2019
Fashion
Instagram's Eva Chen Answers Our Questions About Shoppable Influencer Posts...
Jessica Andrews
Apr 30, 2019
Fashion
Taylor Swift Fans Think Her Big Reveal Is a Fashion Line
Mekita Rivas
Apr 22, 2019
Fashion
6 Eco-Conscious Influencers on Their Best Sustainable Fashion Pur...
The fashion industry isn't always the most conscious — socially, economically, or ecologically. The retail business loses thousands (if not millions) of
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Your Sustainable Lingerie Starter-Pack
In a positive turn, we've all begun to care more and more about where our clothing is coming from. From demanding sustainable practices from our favorite
by
Eliza Huber
Beauty
The Most Stunning Celebrity Hair & Makeup Looks Straight Out Of C...
Like clockwork, celebrities flock to the California desert every April for a weekend (or two) of sun and outdoor concert-hopping at Coachella. Yes,
by
Megan Decker
Models
Naomi Campbell Says Some Countries Won’t Run Her Ads Because She’...
Supermodel Naomi Campbell has never shied away from using her voice and platform to champion the causes of Black people — be it condemning police
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Every Outfit You Need For Coachella — All In One Place
After a winter so long we didn't think we'd ever see the sun again, the light at the end of the tunnel is near — and Ariana Grande is standing in it,
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Wore $400 Gucci Shoe...
Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian shared a photo of herself, Kourtney, Penelope, and North posing for a back-to-school photo opp following Spring break.
by
Refinery29
Fashion
4 Instagram-Approved Looks To Help You Master Neon This Spring
When it comes to controversial trends, neon's at the top of the list. But despite its infamous past, we've recently been seeing the reflective color
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
How To Wear Blazers Like Our Instagram Crush Nnenna Echem
You know them well: Those people whose Instagram feeds are on point, all the time. Their aesthetic is so cohesive that when you see their photos, you
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
Spring Break Dressing Just Got A Whole Lot Easier
After spending the last five months focusing solely on how to stay warm, it can be a little tricky to get back in a less-is-more mindset when it comes to
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
31 Looks We're Trying This March
Normally, we'd bet our favorite pair of mules that March weather will be all parts winter. But considering how absurdly warm (not that we're complaining)
by
Michelle Li
Beauty
Meet The Makeup Artist Redefining “Instagram Skin”
For some, a lipstick is just a lipstick. But for others, it's a source of strength, creativity, and expression. In our series Power Faces, we'll explore
by
Cat Quinn
Fashion
Ganni Responds To Criticism Of Its “Tone-Deaf” Copenhagen Fashion...
Update: Ganni has responded to criticism its fall 2019 fashion show was “tone-deaf” for displaying photos of women in underdeveloped countries by
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
28 Looks We're Wearing This February
Face facts: winter will be here for longer than we want. The sooner we accept that reality, the more bearable the wait for spring shall be. Now that we've
by
Michelle Li
Shopping
7 Ways To Pull Off A Good Monochrome Outfit
Dressing in one color can seem aggressive. While intriguing in theory, the thought of running the risk of looking costume-y or like a cartoon character
by
Bobby Schuessler
Fashion
We Scoured Instagram & Found 10 Of 2019's Buzziest New Jewel...
Nowadays, the rule of thumb for jewelry is pretty clear: the more the merrier. We layer so many necklaces on top of each other that waking up without a
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
We Did The Work For You & Found 7 Instagram Brands To Shop Now
For fashion girls like us, finding a new brand on Instagram is equivalent to a hype beast getting into Supreme after waiting for hours in line. We're
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Cardi B Is Already Teasing Her Next Fashion Nova Collection
Cardi B let us know with her first Billboard number one hit "Bodak Yellow" that no one would ever out work her. And here we are, just barely a month into
by
Channing Hargrove
Tech
An Egg Has Dethroned Kylie Jenner As Most-Liked On Instagram
These days, uplifting news can feel few and far between. But, we start off this week with an inspiring story — about an egg. For almost one year, the
by
Ludmila Leiva
Fashion
31 Perfect Looks To Copy This January
For many, the start of a new year is seen as a time to declutter, to cut back, and to trim the excess — closet included. If you can remember, 2018 saw
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
How To Get This Ultimate Cool Girl's Signature Style
You know them well: Those people whose Instagram feeds are on point, all the time. Their aesthetic is so cohesive that when you see their photos, you
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
Just Like Cardi B, You Couldn't Avoid Fashion Nova In 2018
It's official: Fashion Nova is the most popular fashion brand. Just ask Google, which released its 2018 Year in Search findings on Wednesday –
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Instagram Girls Will Love These Gifts
We all have that one friend. The one that almost exclusively makes purchases based on Instagram posts, needs an outfit pic on the way to brunch, and is
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
31 Perfect Looks To Copy This December
It's December, and we've got a lot on the brain. Gift-giving. Party dressing. Holiday hosting. And, of course, building out our winter wardrobe. There's
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
This Instagram Account Is Changing The Way You Shop Black Brands
After working stints in marketing for Essence magazine, sales for Turner Broadcast, and social media at MTV, Michelle Dalzon decided to do something about
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
The Top 10 Brands On Instagram This Year
Global fashion search platform Lyst today released its Year in Fashion Report 2018, charting its findings from 80 million shoppers in 120 countries and
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
30 Perfect Looks To Copy This November
If you're experiencing the type of temperatures we've had over the past week or so in New York City, then you've likely had to break out those winter
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
It's Time To Say Goodbye To Dad Style And Embrace Grandpa Style
One my latest Instagram obsessions is @chinatownpretty, a street style account that celebrates seniors living in San Francisco's Chinatown (although
by
Michelle Li
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted