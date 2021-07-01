The Long Weekend Is Almost Here. 20 Going-Out Outfits For Every Occasion

The party playlist is queued, the Aperol spritzes ready to be poured, and the plans set in stone — now all that’s left to do before heading out for the long weekend is pick out an outfit (or a few, depending on your plans). Of course, that’s easier said than done, especially after a year-plus being out of the game. Do people still wear square-toe boots in the summer? Are midi slip dresses the ultimate nighttime frock? Can we wear a Nap dress to go dancing?
Yes, not necessarily, and, with the right shoes, absolutely, for those wondering about the triad above. But putting together the perfect going-out outfit extends beyond that. Which is why we thought it best to give you a refresher on the best party looks for summer, be it cowboy boots paired with lingerie-style slips or naked dresses styled with strappy sandals. And it’s all summed up in the 20 slides ahead, where we curated Instagram’s best going-out ‘fits.
Find one to recreate during the forthcoming holiday weekend, ahead.