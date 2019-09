15 Square-Toe Boots To Add To Your Closet This Winter

When Raf Simons rebranded Calvin Klein Collection to Calvin Klein 205W39NYC , there was a noticeable shift, both in the mindset of the line as well as in the clothing. One of the styles that has now become synonymous with the brand is the square-toe boot, a silhouette that's finally seeing the trickle down effect. In the continuous life cycle of fashion, the runway shoe has filtered through our favorite fast fashion shops and can now be found everywhere from Net-a-Porter to Amazon