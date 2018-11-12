15 Square-Toe Boots To Add To Your Closet This Winter

When Raf Simons rebranded Calvin Klein Collection to Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, there was a noticeable shift, both in the mindset of the line as well as in the clothing. One of the styles that has now become synonymous with the brand is the square-toe boot, a silhouette that's finally seeing the trickle down effect. In the continuous life cycle of fashion, the runway shoe has filtered through our favorite fast fashion shops and can now be found everywhere from Net-a-Porter to Amazon.
Your standard black ankle boots, those made of this season’s it-print, snakeskin, and even western-inspired styles have adapted this trending silhouette. We're not opposed since we've been eagerly awaiting a new boot shape after tiring of last year's sock boot. Plus, there's something about that cute that adds a bit of a vintage flair, meaning they'll pair well with everything you already own. Mix them with some straight-leg denim, a pleated midi skirt, or even cropped trousers.
Not sure where to start? We’ve rounded up 15 of our favorite square-toe styles that we can’t stop dreaming about.
