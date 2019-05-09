Skip navigation!
Elle Fanning's Prada Dress Made Her Faint
by
Mekita Rivas
More from Vintage
Shopping
We Found The Best Way To Vintage Shop Online With The Help Of Thrifting Experts
Emily Ruane
May 9, 2019
Shopping
A “Mom” Necklace For Every Type Of Matriarch
Emily Ruane
May 8, 2019
Shopping
Put A Ring On It: Our Guide To Your First Big Jewelry Purchase
Emily Ruane
Apr 16, 2019
Beauty
I Found Real Makeup Tutorials From The 1950s — & Tried Them All
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Shopping
Channel Your Inner Child With These Designer Cartoon Collaborations
What is it about childhood cartoons that causes heart palpitations in the hearts of so many shoppers? It seems like almost every week a new brand — in
by
Emily Ruane
Shopping
Urban Outfitters And Laura Ashley Make Prairie Pretty Dreamy, Again
When Welsh-born Laura Ashley began silkscreening linens in the basement of her London apartment in 1953, do you think she imagined that her name — and
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
Advice To My 26-Year-Old Self
Joan Juliet Buck is the acclaimed author of The Price of Illusion, the former longtime editor of Vogue Paris, and a novelist, critic and essayist. Her
by
Joan Juliet Buck
Shopping
21 Throwback Swimsuits For The Vintage-Obsessed
Summertime means different things to different people. You and your pals may have diverging goals for the season — whether it's tackling a list of
by
Emily Ruane
Celebrity Style
Kim Kardashian Mixes S&M & Vintage In A Gown Designed To Make The...
There’s fashion, and then there are modern marvels of engineering. This weekend, Kim Kardashian West defied gravity in a Thierry Mugler gown with daring
by
Meagan Fredette
Fashion
Here's What We Know About Cardi B's Arresting Clam-Oyst...
Cardi B is truly living a fairy tale life. Not only does she have a jaw-dropping Harper's Bazaar spring digital cover, but sis has the vintage Thierry
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
10 Things To Buy On Etsy Before They're Gone Forever
I've found myself yelling at my computer a total of three times in my life. The most recent incident? When an item I had been contemplating sold out on
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
15 Designer Pieces To Shop On eBay
eBay serves as a marketplace for multitudes of people. It's comparable to a very well organized and labeled garage sale, if those exist. There are weird
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
Vintage Engagement Rings For The Unconventional Bride
One could argue the best love stories of all time have already been written — novels like Anna Karenina and Pride & Prejudice are prime examples. We’d
by
Ellen Hoffman
Fashion
A New Book Celebrates Kim Kardashian's Vintage Archivist, Da...
There are a few ways to be successful in fashion. They include, but are not limited to: the hard route, which includes long days, long nights, and long
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
A New Way To Get Every Designer Bag You've Ever Wanted
If you, like me, grew up watching fashion movies like The Devil Wears Prada, Clueless, and 13 Going on 30, you've probably daydreamed of having every
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
7 Places To Stalk For The Best Vintage Jewelry
Save for trendy chokers and, well, anything spiked, jewelry doesn’t exactly go out of style in six-month cycles like the latest It bag or the season’s
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
I Can't Get Enough Of Vintage Laura Ashley Dresses
The prairie trend has reached fever pitch this summer, and you're now as likely to find a dress with an empire waist, ruffled collar, and long sleeves at
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
BlacKkKlansman’s
Costume Designer On The ’70s Trend To W...
On Friday, Spike Lee’s BlacksKkKlansman, a movie based on a wildly true story about an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan with a Black
by
Channing Hargrove
Celebrity Style
30 Photos Of Jackie O. From The Early Days Of American Street Style
If ever there were a more iconic and stylish first lady than Michelle Obama, it was Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Always one to dissociate the politics from
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Etsy's Vintage Dress Assortment Is Worth The Hunt
They just don't make 'em like they used to — dresses, I mean. Lately, I've been disappointed by fast-fashion buys from brands that claim to be
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Linda Rodin Proves 70-Something Really Is Just A Number
I remember the first time I set eyes on Linda Rodin — in person, not just in pictures — several years ago at an industry event, where I
by
Christene Barberich
Fashion
17 Vintage-Inspired Swimsuits For Retro-Lovers
You've probably already picked up on the prevalence of high-waisted briefs, balconette tops, and bandeaux in this season's crop of swimwear. The new wave
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Finally, An Instagram Shop For Plus-Size Vintage
Over the past year, Instagram has become flooded with small shops devoted to selling vintage and gently-used clothing. But this new wave of online
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
It Just Got More Expensive To Sell On Etsy
Selling you those vintage earrings or that swimsuit you were eying for your next vacation is about to get a little more expensive for your favorite Etsy
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
The 7 Best Etsy Shops For '90s Vintage
Fashion's love affair with vintage is eternal, and 2018 is proving to be the year that plenty of old styles are rising from the dead. Grown-up jellies are
by
Gabriela Rocha
Fashion
10 Instagrams To Stalk For Vintage Earrings
Vintage shopping can be both a hobby and a sport. But when it comes to jewelry — especially earrings — you really have to do some digging. Since most
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Meet Reese & Molly Blutstein, Your New It-sta Girl Obsession
Fashion is always moving forward, always morphing and changing, always trying to outrun itself. In 2009, the fashion blogger was born, street style
by
Laia Garcia
Fashion
The Original Modelizer: Mick Jagger & His Fabulous Women
In the second episode of Sex and The City, America's fabulous foursome tackled the exquisite art form of men who exclusively date models, or what they
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Sasha Spielberg On How Buying Vintage Feels Like Playing Dress Up
The following is an excerpt from Tales of Endearment: Modern Vintage Lovers and Their Extraordinary Wardrobes by Natalie Joos. To join Natalie at Artists
by
Natalie Joos
Fashion
24 Vintage Picks That Are Almost Better Than Buying New
What goes around, comes around. No saying better identifies the fashion industry and its cycle of trends. 2017 has been filled with comebacks from every
by
Ray Lowe
