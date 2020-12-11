Auctions can be intimidating the first time you join one, but with a few tricks, you could very well snag your own Loewe loafers (or something equally as covetable to you) very soon. I like to get in on the action early, putting in a bid that’s right around the starting number. Then, I’ll set a reminder for 30 minutes prior to the end of the auction. If you’re lucky, no one else will be bidding, and you’ll win by default. More likely, though, one or more bidders will hop on around the 5-to-10-minute mark, too. If the price isn’t too high by the time 15 or so seconds are left before the end of the auction, bid. In the case of my loafers, I bid at five seconds and won. Take it from someone who wears her prize at least three times a week, there’s no better feeling than winning a big auction at the last second.