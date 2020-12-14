Whereas I used to feel like the shipping process was the most daunting of all, once I realized that eBay does most of the work for you — you can purchase your shipping label on the site and either print it out or use a QR code at the post office — I now don't dread my weekly post office trips to drop off packages. I bought blank poly mailers in bulk in a couple of different sizes, a roll of packing tape, and some blank stationery so that I could write a quick, personalised note to every one of my customers — this, in my opinion, helps if you want a good review — rather than always buying one-off items at the post office. After all, the point is to make money, not lose it because of hidden fees and packaging costs. Often, I’ll try to ship out my packages as soon as possible, though, with the pandemic, this isn’t always an option. That said, in my experience, if you’re transparent about timing with your customers, more often than not, they’re understanding.