Uniqlo’s Coolest Designer Collab Is Back After 10 Years

Uniqlo has knocked it out of the park once again, today announcing the revival of +J, its collaboration with legendary designer Jil Sander. Available from 12th November, the much-anticipated AW20 collection will be made up of 32 pieces for women, 25 for men and four accessories, priced from £14.90 to £109.90. The godmother of the minimalist aesthetic, Sander originally brought her signature understated luxury to the Japanese retailer all the way back in 2009. Now, we're blessed with her thoughtful tailoring and smart, sleek silhouettes once again.
Sander founded her eponymous label in 1968, after working as an editor at German magazine Petra and running her own boutique in Hamburg. Despite a chilly reception for her debut Paris Fashion Week show in 1975, her pioneering minimalist aesthetic would come to be appreciated in later years. Dubbed "The Queen of Less", Sander focused on neutral colour palettes, simplicity of shape and quality of structure, an approach that would be emulated the world over, from the high street to her peers. After Prada bought a 75% stake in the label in 1999, Sander left and rejoined as creative director several times over the next decade before announcing the launch of her own consultancy, whose first client was Uniqlo. The resulting +J collection ran for three years.
Of course, this is far from the only designer collaboration Uniqlo has given us. Season after season, its team-up with London Fashion Week stalwart JW Anderson proves a sell-out success, with collections celebrating all things quintessentially British. Meanwhile its partnership with Alexander Wang brought us the streetwear-inspired AIRism collection.
So, what to set your alarm for on 12th November? +J will be made up of hybrid down puffer coats, utilitarian jackets and cashmere-blend coats, perfect for socially distanced outdoor adventures this winter. Sander's aesthetic DNA can be keenly felt in the collection's WFH-friendly tailored jackets, gabardine trousers, oversized shirts and knit dresses. "I set out to define the global modern uniform with this in mind: Clothes should be long-lasting and enduring," noted Sander ahead of the launch. "They should serve the wearer and give her or him the energy and self-assurance which is so much needed in our global reality."
Fashion collaborations may seem ubiquitous these days but you'd be wise to save the date for this one. Race you to the checkout.
+J AW20 Collection is available from 12th November at Uniqlo.