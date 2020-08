Telfar Shopping Bags Highlight The Issue With Buying From Resellers

This, of course, comes back to capitalism. According to Marc Lotenberg , the CEO of W and Surface Magazine, “The law of supply and demand has never been as evident as it has been today in retail, with drop culture and the rise of resellers everywhere capitalising on popularity and scarcity.” Lotenberg doesn’t share the same disdain for this process as some of Telfar’s frustrated fans. Instead, he believes that the fact that people are willing to buy a Telfar bag for double its intended price shows that the brand is “white hot.” He says, “Ultimately, consumers are going to try harder to be a part of the drop. If they want something bad enough, the lack of being able to obtain it — whether by scarcity or price point — continues to be a sure-fire way to drive interest and aspiration.” Lotenberg calls it a catch-22, explaining that either way, Telfar — and H&M, Off-White, Converse, etc. — wins when demand is as high as it is and quantity remains low. Even so, Telfar is a brand for the people. Money isn't the priority.