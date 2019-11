Johanna Ortiz Becomes The First Latin American Designer To Collaborate With H&M

To kick off the collection, Ortiz and H&M are “pre-dropping” four dresses that fall in line with the designer’s signature style: a mini dress; a tiered, button-up dress; a tunic; and a wrap number — all derived from prints in Ortiz’s archive. But we won’t have to wait long for the full collection, which is set to debut in March of 2020. According to Vogue , the designer plans to use this collaboration to help support the training program she runs in her hometown of Cali, Colombia; a vocational school of sorts for local craftspeople to learn sewing and embroidery skills.