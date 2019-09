Lady Gaga Is Changing On The Met Gala Red Carpet Right Now

Unsurprisingly, Lady Gaga made several points with her look for the 2019 Met Gala . All eyes were on the queen of camp as she walked the red carpet in four different looks: a bright pink parachute dress by Brandon Maxwell, a black gown with a matching umbrella, a fitted pink dress with sunglasses and a choker, and a bra and panties with a pink wagon in tow. As one of the hosts for this year’s event, it’s safe to say that people had high expectations for the pop icon to deliver some of her most outrageous ensembles to date — and that she did.