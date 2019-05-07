Skip navigation!
Lady Gaga
Pop Culture
Celebrities Call Out The Abortion Ban
by
Kaitlin Reilly
More from Lady Gaga
Fashion
The Met Gala Goes To Camp: Here's All The Over-the-Top Looks From The Red Carpet
Eliza Huber
May 7, 2019
Beauty
Lady Gaga Arrived At The Met Gala With The Wildest Fake Lashes We've Ever Seen
Thatiana Diaz
May 6, 2019
Fashion
Lady Gaga Is Changing On The Met Gala Red Carpet Right Now
Mekita Rivas
May 6, 2019
Fashion
Lady Gaga's 10 Campiest Fashion Looks Ahead Of The Met Gala
Lady Gaga is the ultimate style chameleon. She’s worn virtually everything from a telephone headpiece to dishwasher gloves to that infamous meat dress.
by
Mekita Rivas
Beauty
New Clues Suggest Lady Gaga Is Launching Her Beauty Line In Las V...
Update: With awards season long over, Lady Gaga is preparing to return to Las Vegas to continue her concert residency. But Enigma might not be the only
by
Refinery29
Movies
Bradley Cooper Gives An Update On His Relationship With Lady Gaga
Awards season may have died down, but that doesn't mean audiences are ready to say goodbye to their favorite A Star Is Born pair. Earlier this month,
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Bradley Cooper Reportedly Hasn’t “Spent Any Time” With Lady Gaga ...
Bad news, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga stans: the pair haven’t really interacted since the Academy Awards, according to People. The reason? Cooper
by
Sara Hendricks
Fashion
What Is The Met Gala’s Camp Theme Exactly?
Update: Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of the Costume Institute, further explained the relevance of the 2019 Met Gala's theme to Vogue on
by
Landon Peoples
Beauty
A Guide To Lady Gaga's Massive Tattoo Collection
Long before Lady Gaga (née Stefani Germanotta) landed a Las Vegas residency, she was performing in dive bars in New York wearing nothing but handmade
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Plasma Masks & Japanese Face Massage: The Pro Secrets To Lady Gag...
Neither Lady Gaga's longtime fans, nor those who just know her as that singer who wore a meat dress on the red carpet, could have guessed that Gaga would
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
What Is Going On With This Lady Gaga & Jeremy Renner Story?
Tell me something, boy: What in the world is going on with Lady Gaga and Jeremy Renner? According to a new report from Us Weekly, the duo are hanging out
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Beauty
Lady Gaga Is Bringing Pink Eyeshadow Back In A Big Way
When it comes to eyeshadow and eye makeup, celebrities are getting real comfortable with the unexpected. Over the past year alone, we've seen unlikely
by
Rachel Lubitz
Music
Lady Gaga Is Pregnant With Something But It Ain't A Baby
Now that Oscar season is over and Lady Gaga has taken home the golden statue she deserves, she's back to making music for us. We got official confirmation
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
This Celebrity-Approved Tattoo Trend Is Perfect For Summer
In a year that's so far been dominated by dainty, delicate tattoos, it's unlikely that the latest trend would be the furthest thing from dainty or
by
Samantha Sasso
Movies
Lady Gaga Put An End To Rumors She & Bradley Cooper Are In Love
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" performance will go down in Oscar history — even though the immediate aftermath of the duet has been
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
The $48 Serum Lady Gaga Uses For Perfect Makeup-Free Skin
When one of the most famous women in the world posts a photo in which she’s wearing little other than a blinding, cushion-cut, 128.54-carat yellow
by
Erika Stalder
Movies
Why Are
A Star Is Born
Fans Trying To Ruin Bradley Coope...
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were the unexpected dream team whose interpretation of A Star Is Born was uniquely vulnerable and undeniably addicting,
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
A Star Is Born
Is Returning To Theaters With Even More F...
Tell me something, girl — are you ready for even more A Star Is Born? According to Deadline, that's exactly what we're getting when the now
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Beauty
The Biggest Beauty Moments You
Didn't
See At The Os...
Despite all the drama that ensued prior to this year's 91st Academy Awards, the show did go on — and how. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga almost made out
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Lady Gaga's Oscars Nail Polish Was Only $9 — & It's Bra...
It's hard to think of someone who had a better night last night than Lady Gaga. At long last, the singer and actress not only walked home with her very
by
Rachel Lubitz
Pop Culture
The Sweet Nothing Bradley Cooper Whispered Into Lady Gaga's ...
Before their heart-wrenching (or stomach-churning, depending on your taste) performance of "Shallow" at the Oscars, Bradley Cooper had some choice words
by
Rebecca Farley
Beauty
Lady Gaga's Oscars Updo Was Inspired By A Hollywood Icon
When it comes to paying homage to the Hollywood icons that have come before her, Lady Gaga is a pro. Two years ago, she paid tribute to David Bowie on the
by
Samantha Sasso
Fashion
These Were The Best Dressed Celebrities On The Oscars Red Carpet
We’ve watched every movie, predicted every win and argued over what (and who) our favorite celebs should wear to earn the unofficial title of best
by
Eliza Huber
Beauty
5 Bizarre Red-Carpet Beauty Rituals Celebs Do On The Down-Low
Thanks to a never-ending stream of #BehindTheScenes content on social media, it’s pretty easy to source exactly which shade of lipstick or what styling
by
Erika Stalder
Oscars
Holy Sh*t Glenn & Gaga Actually Lost Best Actress
I think I can safely say none of us saw that coming. From the moment Glenn Close took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in A Motion Picture, Drama,
by
Anne Cohen
Pop Culture
Lady Gaga Won An Oscar & We're Not Crying You Are
At long last, Lady Gaga is an Oscar winner. As fans everywhere had hoped, the A Star Is Born powerhouse won Best Original Song for her now-iconic
by
Ariana Romero
Pop Culture
After The Oscars, Is Lady Gaga Any Closer To An EGOT?
UPDATE: This article was originally published February 22 at 5:45 p.m. ET. It officially happened. Little Monsters everywhere waited with baited breath
by
Sara Hendricks
Movies
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" Performance Will Have...
No offense to whoever wins Best Picture, but the most anticipated moment of the 2019 Oscars has finally happened. After A Star Is Born won (and broke) the
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
Lady Gaga's Colorist Breaks Down The Right Way To Go Blonde
When you think of iconic blondes through history, a few big names probably come to mind. The '30s debuted Mae West, the '50s gave us Marilyn Monroe, the
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Lady Gaga's Back Tattoos Already Won The Oscars
Lady Gaga has a massive tattoo collection — this, we already know. But up until 10 days ago, Gaga had taken a minor hiatus from getting inked; in fact,
by
Samantha Sasso
More Stories
