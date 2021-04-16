The Gucci Family Calls Lady Gaga’s New Movie “Offensive” & “Really Ugly”

The Gucci family is not as excited by Ridley Scott's upcoming movie, House of Gucci, as fans are. In fact, Gucci heiress Patrizia Gucci told the Associated Press on April 14 that she “speaks for the family” when she says that they are "truly disappointed" by what they have seen of the film so far.
House of Gucci, based on the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, will tell the dramatic story of Maurizio Gucci’s — grandson of Gucci founder, Guccio Gucci and then-head of the fashion house — marriage to Patrizia Reggiani and eventual murder. Maurizio and Reggiani married in 1972 and 12 years later, the businessman left his wife for a younger woman. Reggiani, dubbed the “Black Widow” by Italian press, was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband and served 18 years in prison.
Patrizia Gucci said that the recent paparazzi photos from the House of Gucci set — especially those of Jared Leto as her father, Paolo Gucci, and Al Pacino as her grandfather, Aldo Gucci — have not been at all reassuring that the film will be accurate. “My grandfather was a very handsome man, like all the Guccis, and very tall, blue eyes and very elegant," Patrizia Gucci told AP. "He is being played by Al Pacino, who is not very tall already, and this photo shows him as fat, short, with sideburns, really ugly. Shameful, because he doesn’t resemble him at all."
Nuevas filtraciones desde el set de rodaje de la próxima película de #RidleyScott, #HouseOfGucci que contará la historia del asesinato del genio de la moda 😱— Muy de Cine #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@Muydemarvel) April 16, 2021
Podemos ver a Al Pacino con Lady Gaga y a Jared Leto 📸 pic.twitter.com/mHMLW7m0tZ
"I still feel offended,” she said. The heiress said she reached out to Scott’s wife, Giannina Facio, to clarify the scope and details of the film, but has not yet received any reply.
In March, Lady Gaga stirred up hype for the film, due to release in November. She posted a photo of herself and Adam Driver in character as Maurizio and Reggiani, dressed in ski chic. At the time, Reggiani expressed her frustration that she was not consulted for the film. "I am rather annoyed at the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without having had the consideration and sensibility to come and meet me" she told an Italian outlet on March 11. "It is not an economic question," she said. "It is a question of good sense and respect.”
Patrizia Gucci continued on to say that the family will decide whether to pursue further action after they see the film. Most of their concerns lie in the fact that many of the top-billed actors are playing family members who weren't involved in Maurizio's murder, that they haven't been contacted by Ridley, and that they believe the source materials is based on contains inaccuracies. "They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system....Our family has an identity, privacy," she said. "We can talk about everything. but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed."